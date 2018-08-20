‘Lucifer’ Casts Inbar Lavi as Eve, The First Woman

Imposters‘ Inbar Lavi has been cast as Eve, the first woman, on the upcoming fourth season of Lucifer, TV Insider reports.

Just as Chloe is dealing with the ramifications of season three’s cliffhanger, in which she learned that Lucfer really is the biblical devil, the Original Sinner will show up looking for Lucifer.

According to the official character bio, “After an eternity with Adam, she’s grown restless in her marriage and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting. Naughty. Dangerous. She misses her hot and heavy first love…the charming rogue who tempted her so many years ago. That’s right, the devil himself…Lucifer.”

This could easily turn into a wrinkle in the Lucifer/Chloe relationship, although the more likely scenario feels like rejection by Lucifer could turn Eve into a woman scorned — or at least bored enough to be a thorn in everyone’s side for a while.

This comes on the heels of Netflix resurrecting the FOX series for a fourth season after its network cancellation. An in-depth interview we did with showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson cited struggles with FOX early on regarding the depth of the mythology into which the producers wanted to delve.

The showrunners understood the network’s concerns as often as not, but still found themselves writing to what ultimately proved to be the series’ strength.

“Early on, we were being gently reminded that Lucifer was supposed to be a light cop procedural,” Modrovich admitted, saying that the show’s third episode was actually written near the end of the first season. “Right before we aired, I think everyone started getting those typical premiere nerves. And people started worrying that we had gone too far into the mythology too fast. So, the idea was to write a stand-alone procedural episode that we would then move up and air before episode three. Truth be told, it threw us for a loop. We ended up having a lot of fun with it but it was an interesting challenge.”

Later, though, the series would connect with fans through popular genre-inspired and mythology-heavy episodes, including the stand-alone “what-if” story that served as the final episode to air on FOX.

Lucifer is currently in production on its fourth season. Netflix has not yet given a premiere date for the series, but given that it will drop all at once rather than weekly, it seems likely the release will be sometime in 2019.