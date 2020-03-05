Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Finalizes Deal for Season 6 Contract

Tom Ellis has finalized his deal for a sixth season of Lucifer on Netflix. TVLine is reporting that he will continue his charming and destructive ways in Season 6. Both showrunners for Lucifer also inked their deals as well with Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich on for more. A bunch of the other cast members have existing deals that ensure that they will be along for more fun on the streaming giant as well. Previous reports have surfaced centering around discussions between Netflix and Warner Bros. Television to possibly extend Lucifer. The road here has been a long one with the show being canceled by FOX after three seasons. Netflix stepped in quickly after the fan demand became too loud to ignore. Ellis has been thankful for the public outcry and credits the streaming platform for loving the show and following through.

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” Ellis explained during a convention appearance last year. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show too much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season.…There will be multiple bum shots, certainly after a scene we shot the other day.”

“I also want to stress — I think one of the reasons people like our show is because it doesn’t go all the way there.” Ellis added. “It’s about suggestion, it’s’ about getting away with it, it’s about being cheeky and not vulgar, and we’re still being careful that we aren’t going to go into vulgarity. Everything’s justified.”

Speaking of pressing the boundaries a bit, showrunner Ildy Modrovich talked about trying to keep the show fresh in a recent interview. Constantly pushing for wilder ideas is a great way to keep fans invested.

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” Modrovich said. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Then the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”