Luna Snow Has Made Her MCU Debut (But Not How Fans Expected)

Fans of Luna Snow have been waiting to see her appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that moment finally came. However, it’s in a Marvel project that many fans wouldn’t have expected to see Luna Snow show up in. After appearances in video games like Marvel SNAP and Marvel Rivals, the K-pop star has seen her profile rise like never before. Only the most loyal Luna Snow fans have clamored to see her in the MCU, whether it be on the big screen or in a streaming show on Disney+. It finally happened in the latter, but fans of Luna Snow most likely missed it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official Spider-Man account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introducing fans to Harry Osborn. The longtime friend/nemesis makes his debut in the first two episodes when he’s rescued from muggers by Spider-Man. The video is yearbook-style, and one moment shows one of Harry’s social media accounts resembling Instagram. One of the photos on Harry’s profile shows him posing with a woman with half-white hair and a snowflake pin on your shirt. While no name is given for this person, she has all the physical characteristics of Luna Snow.

image credit: marvel studios

More evidence that this is Luna Snow in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the fact that Harry Osborn is a social media star. Someone of his social status would be seen hanging out with a K-pop star. Plus, Luna Snow has a set of headphones draped around her neck, another Easter egg confirming her cameo. The cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is filled with other characters from the Marvel Universe, including Peter Parker’s classmates Nico Minoru, Pearl Pangan (Luna Snow’s Agents of Atlas teammate Wave), and Lonnie Lincoln (Tombstone).

So Luna Snow has officially debuted in the MCU, but it comes with a caveat. Your Friendly Neighborhood exists in the MCU’s multiverse, but it is not a part of the “sacred timeline.” The animated series pivots from the sacred timeline when Doctor Strange fights an alien symbiote on the campus of Peter Parker’s high school, destroying the building in the process. Later, instead of meeting Tony Stark in Aunt May’s apartment, it’s Norman Osborn who offers Peter mentorship.

Marvel’s Luna Snow, explained

Luna Snow first appeared in the Marvel Future Fight mobile role-playing game in 2018. She later debuted the Marvel Universe in the War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1 comic, which tied into the War of the Realms event series. Luna Snow has ice-based powers which normally manifest as creating ice cubes and ice waves to travel on. She is a member of the Agents of Atlas alongside other Asian and Asian-American superheroes like Wave, Brawn (Amadeus Cho), Aero, and White Fox.

She was recently added to the roster of another mobile game, Marvel SNAP, and is part of the launch roster of the Marvel Rivals console game.

New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are available on Wednesdays on Disney+.