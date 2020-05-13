MacGruber 2: Will Forte Updates 8-Episode Series Status

✖

The MacGruber TV show is still in its early stages of becoming a reality, a series which would follow up the events of the MacGruber movie from 10 years ago. Will Forte, who is currently getting ready for the release of SCOOB! where he voices the iconic Shaggy character, is quite excited about the potential series. He opened up about its status in an interview with ComicBook.com on Tuesday, reluctant to share any details about cast members or stories but giving a promising report about where the series is at behind-the-scenes. As it turns out, he and the team have been putting in quite a bit of work on it.

"Well, I will say we are not officially green lit but we did just an hour ago turn in our writer's draft of the eighth of eight episodes," Forte said in the interview seen in the video above. "So, we're excited about what we've written so far and, obviously, we are gonna go back through now and just keep rewriting each episode and making them tighter and funnier. We're excited so far and hopefully soon we'll get an official green light but things are looking good so far."

The series is expected to debut on NBC's Peacock streaming service, bringing Forte back to the role which he created on Saturday Night Live.

A synopsis for the series has previously been released: "After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past - Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil... may be lurking within."

For now, fans of Forte should look forward to his work on SCOOB!, alongside the likes of Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfreid, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Keircy Clemons, and a star-studded roster of actors bringing the Scooby team of meddling kids to animated life.

SCOOB! is available on demand on Friday, May 15.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.