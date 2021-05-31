HBO Max Down As Mare Of Easttown Finale begins
Mare of Easttown fans were gearing up for the finale tonight. But, they were surprised to see HBO Max down as they all settled in. This is not uncommon in the streaming age. (Does anyone remember the wild times trying to watch the latter half of WandaVision?) Unlike the MCU faithful, the patience is wearing thin among some users, who flocked to the service to voice their displeasure at the development. HBO Max has another big hit on its hands as the service continued to develop original shows that bring in the viewership. Earlier this week, Brad Wilson, head of growth and revenue for the streaming platform spoke to Cheddar News about how this has become their strategy.
Me trying to get my hbo Max to work pic.twitter.com/iv5hWkL9iN— xtine 🚮 (@xtinee) May 31, 2021
“Well, I think momentum is going to continue because we have a great slate of original programming,” he explained. “As we always do with HBO and HBO Max. So, whether it was about kicking off the momentum in Q4 2020 with The Flight Attendant or The Undoing. We;re keeping that going with such series as Mare of EastTown and The Nevers. We have a great slate of original programming coming. With, certainly, the Sex and the City reboot and Mindy Kaling’s Sex, Lies, and College as an example.”
Are you still trying to watch the episode? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some fun responses below:
Did everyone trying to watch this finale break HBOMAX?— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 31, 2021
did everyone crash hbo max pic.twitter.com/UcseOy49aV— j 💞 (@alterlife_mp3) May 31, 2021
Me waiting for HBO Max to work so I can watch the finale of #MareOfEasttown. pic.twitter.com/H9IwuD8heB— José (@JoseTheWriter) May 31, 2021
.@hbomax is down just in time for the start of the Mare finale? pic.twitter.com/EHJ14bndA8— an impolite arrogant woman (@c_louise_m) May 31, 2021
#HBOMax really just crashed right at the start of the #MareOfEasttown finale...... wtf pic.twitter.com/afmTYBmnLq— Sum Sum (@Summy_Summ) May 31, 2021
when hbo max goes down right before the #MareOfEasttown finale pic.twitter.com/NxEThsvmbk— Charlie Sewell (@charliesewell_) May 31, 2021
HBO Max going down the millisecond Mare of Easttown finale was set to go live pic.twitter.com/4auQV8oZLH— Max of Easttown (@MaxBenesi) May 31, 2021
HBOMAX WAS THE MURDERER THE WHOLE TIME— james holod kennedy (@jamesholod) May 31, 2021