Riverdale Star Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Producing Horror Series Mexican Gothic

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have become pretty recognizable faces in the world of TV, whether separately or together on projects like Riverdale. According to a new report, the couple's stamp on TV is about to head into an entirely new domain. Ripa and Consuelos' Milojo Productions and ABC Signature are developing a television version of Mexican Gothic, a horror-fantasy thriller that will be made for Hulu. The drama will be based on Silvia Moreno-Garcia's bestselling novel of the same name, which was published by Del Rey earlier this year.

Mexican Gothic follows Noemí Taboada, a young socialite who travels to the Mexican countryside and the mountains of Hidalgo in hopes of rescuing her cousin, who has recently married into a reclusive mining family, after receiving a frantic letter in the mail. Noemí seeks to unveil the family’s violent and menacing secrets, but her confidence is quickly threatened and there may be no escaping the walls of her strange, new home.

“We feel like we hit the literary jackpot, and cannot wait to bring Silvia’s gorgeous writing to life, together with Hulu,” Ripa said in a statement.

Moreno-Garcia will executive produce the television adaptation with Milojo’s Ripa, Consuelos, and Albert Bianchini. Michael Halpern is the Director of Development for Milojo.

“I am excited to see the novel come to life and to meet the talented, diverse crew and cast members that will take us on this journey,” Moreno-Garcia said.

Ripa recently promoted the book on her Instagram page, calling it "sublime horror for your summer reading."

Consuelos currently serves as a series regular on The CW's Riverdale, where he has played Hiram Lodge since Season 2. Ripa guest-starred on the series as Hiram's mistress, Mrs. Mulwray. She also serves as the host of the long-running morning series Live With Kelly and Ryan.

h/t: Deadline

