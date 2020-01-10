Mark Hamill to Guest Star on What We Do in the Shadows Season 2

FX is giving fans another helping of What We Do in the Shadows in April. But, now news has surfaced that the show will have a guest appearance from a galaxy far, far away. That’s right, Mark Hamill will be appearing in the second season of the FX show. Jermaine Clement revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour for the show that there would be a super special guest this season. “We have someone really good…One particularly huge one…Mark Hamill,” he revealed. So, this is a lot to take in after the announcement of the new season’s premiere date of April 15. That two-episode opener will be followed by a more traditional one episode a week release schedule. When the second season got announced back in October, people were relieved. Now, the anticipation has ramped up in just a matter of days. Take Waititi’s cult comedy began filming last year and some of the actors announced the beginning of this salvo of episodes on social media.

A lot of the early nerves about the project moving to FX melted away when the audience got their hands on the finished product. One episode, in particular, is cited as a turning point for the series. A bunch of famous actors that had starring roles in other Vampire media coming back to the genre for cameos was a definite recipe for success. Seeing Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, and Evan Rachel Wood all on the screen during the run is a high-water mark for the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean reading the script and going, ‘Wow, they’re gonna get all these people in one room,’ and then getting into the room and none of the people were there in the head space, you filmed them all separately and make it look like they’re all in the same room,” star Kayvan Novak explained to ComicBook.com. “So I mean what was awesome about that day was the fact that Taika [Waititi], Jemaine [Clement], and Jonny [Brught] all reprise their roles from the original movie. So for me it didn’t get much better than that. Meeting those guys, because I remember watching that film just randomly one evening and thinking, why is this hilarious? This is brilliant. I love this. And then meeting them. And I kept getting Jemaine to do quotes from the movie. I just, and he was like, I have to keep reminding him of the lines that he said in the movie and then he’d say them and I’d just giggle like a little fanboy, because I was one.”

What We Do in the Shadows’ returns to FX on Wednesday, April 15.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver