Daredevil: Born Again May Have Just Revealed Its Major Marvel Villain

Daredevil: Born Again will feature the sinister villain Muse as part of its inaugural season on Disney+, and evidence suggests the character may have already been introduced during the show’s second episode. The first two episodes of the highly anticipated series are now available for streaming, bringing back fan-favorite characters from the Netflix era including Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio. In addition, the show also introduces many new characters, such as Matt’s love interest, psychiatrist Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva). Unfortunately for Matt, it seems like his creepiest foe yet might be connected with his new paramour.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 & 2

Following the tragic death of his best friend and law partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the premiere episode, Matt Murdock has quit being Daredevil. One year after the tragedy, Matt has started rebuilding his life with a new romantic relationship. His girlfriend, Heather, is a successful psychiatrist who has published several books on trauma recovery. In Episode 2, a key scene shows Heather hosting a book signing event where she encounters an unnamed young man played by Hunter Doohan. The interaction, though brief, establishes clear warning signs about this character’s intentions.

Doohan’s performance conveys unsettling intensity as he tells Heather that she inspires him. He then expresses that he desperately needs her help, creating an immediate sense of unease around his presence. The fact that the show dedicates significant screen time to this seemingly minor encounter suggests this character will return in a more substantial capacity in future episodes. Considering Muse’s promised appearance, this young man could be the villain.

The creepy behavior exhibited by Doohan’s character aligns perfectly with Muse’s disturbing personality in the comics. Furthermore, by connecting this potential villain directly to Matt’s new girlfriend, the series creates immediate personal stakes that could drive the narrative forward. With Matt abandoning his vigilante identity after Foggy’s death, a threat to someone he cares about provides the perfect catalyst to force him back into the costume he’s rejected. As such, the mysterious character’s apparent fixation on Heather creates a narrative thread that could connect the entire season, building toward a confrontation that tests Matt’s resolve to remain solely within the boundaries of the law.

Who Is Muse in Marvel Comics?

Muse stands apart from Daredevil’s more familiar rogues gallery as a relatively recent addition, first appearing in Charles Soule and Ron Garney’s acclaimed run beginning with Daredevil #11 (Volume 5) in 2016. Unlike villains motivated by power or revenge, Muse embodies a disturbed artistic vision that treats violence and murder as forms of creative expression. Visually distinctive with unnaturally white skin contrasted against black eyes, the character possesses metahuman abilities including superhuman speed and stealth capabilities that challenge even Daredevil’s enhanced senses.

Most significant for adaptation purposes, Muse’s comic book introduction coincided with the “Mayor Fisk” storyline, where Wilson Fisk leveraged growing anti-vigilante sentiment to gain political power. The villain’s shocking criminal activities inadvertently fueled public anxiety, creating advantageous conditions for Fisk’s political ambitions. This parallels Born Again‘s storytelling approach, which similarly features Wilson Fisk’s political aspirations as a backdrop to more immediate threats.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere Tuesdays on Disney+.

Do you think the mysterious man is Muse? Will Daredevil: Born Again use Muse’s crimes to help Wilson Fisk expand his political power? Join the discussion in the comments!