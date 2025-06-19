Marvel Reportedly Cancels One of Its Longest-Running MCU Series (& Fans Will Be Disappointed)

Marvel Studios is reportedly disassembling its Disney+ documentary series. According to TVLine, Marvel has no plans to continue Assembled, its series of making-of specials that go behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the cast and crew. Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, an original special released a week after the Marvel Studios-produced miniseries finished airing, was the first when it debuted on Disney+ in 2021 — and it seems that The Making of Agatha All Along, released in November 2024, will be the last.

In the latest edition of TVLine insider Matt Webb Mitovich’s scoop series, Mitovich was asked whether recent Marvel movies like February’s Captain America: Brave New World and May’s Thunderbolts* would receive episodes of Assembled. “I’m hearing that there are no new episodes of the Disney+ franchise planned at this time,” Mitovich reported.

Not only did Brave New World make its Disney+ debut last month without an Assembled episode, but Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Marvel TV’s Daredevil: Born Again came and went without their own making-of specials.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled released a total of 22 episodes between 2021 and 2024, with the docu-series chronicling the making of such Disney+ series as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, and MCU movies including Black Widow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The reported cancellation also indicates there will be no documentary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25.

Disney+ previously pulled back on another supplemental series, Marvel Studios’ Legends. Consisting of brief segments recapping the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and distilling character histories into bite-sized episodes, Disney+ made all 40-plus episodes of Legends available on YouTube. Marvel Studios’ Legends: Ironheart, the first installment since 2023, went straight to YouTube despite Ironheart being exclusive to Disney+.

The reduced content is part of a company-wide strategy shift scaling back on the number of releases to be produced by Disney’s biggest brands, including Marvel and Star Wars.

“We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during an investors call in March. “We’ve also learned over over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality. And frankly, we’ve all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much.”

“By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality,” Iger added.

Following Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Daredevil: Born Again earlier this year, Marvel’s TV slate includes Ironheart (June 24), the animated Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6) and Marvel Zombies (Oct. 3), and Wonder Man (December 2025). The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the third and final Marvel Studios movie released this year when it hits theaters on July 25.