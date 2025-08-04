All 8 Black Panthers in the MCU (So Far)

Wakanda is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the very beginning. Vibranium, which comes from the African nation, is what Howard Stark uses to make Steve Rogers’ shield, which he takes into battle against the Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger. Decades later, the Avengers go up against Ulysses Klaue, who has no love for Wakanda or its people. His beef seems strange at first because Wakanda is nothing more than a country of farmers, but Captain America: Civil War provides a peek behind the technologically advanced curtain, revealing the Black Panther to the world during the battle over the Sokovia Accords.

After T’Challa tussles with Captain America and his team, the two Black Panther movies delve into Wakanda and its fascinating history, including how the titular hero acquired his powers. The latest Marvel Studios project, Eyes of Wakanda, goes a step further by following War Dogs at different points in time, each serving a different ruler. Here are all eight of the Black Panthers that the MCU has introduced so far.

1) Bashenga

The first Black Panther opens with a history less about Wakanda. Thousands of years before the events of the film, the country’s tribes battled for control of vibranium, which they discovered had life-changing properties. The goddess Bast spoke to only one man, Bashenga, during the conflict and led him to the Heart-Shaped Herb. With his strength, he united the people of Wakanda, became its first king, and created the Black Panther mantle.

2) T’Chaka

T’Chaka is no longer the Black Panther when he makes his MCU debut in Civil War, which may be the reason he dies during the explosion at the Vienna International Centre. However, he did hold the title at one point, as seen in Black Panther, when he visits his brother, N’Jobu, during a flashback. T’Chaka kills his brother after he betrays Wakanda, making the ruler’s legacy a complicated one.

3) T’Challa

Following T’Chaka’s retirement, his son, T’Challa, becomes Wakanda’s protector. Sadly, he also has to become king shortly after his transition and deal with constant threats to his people. Almost immediately, Killmonger takes the throne and nearly uses Wakanda’s technology to kill people around the world. Thanos one-ups him by laying siege to the nation while trying to track down the Infinity Stones, dusting T’Challa in the process. However, the Black Panther returns stronger than ever and defends his people until his tragic death.

4) What If…?‘s T’Challa

In another reality, T’Challa never gets to consume the Heart-Shaped Herb, but he still becomes a hero. What If…? Season 1 features an episode about Yondu Udonta abducting the prince in the 1980s while looking for Peter Quill. T’Challa grows up to become Star-Lord and saves Peter Quill from his father, Ego, who wants to take over the galaxy. With a major win in his back pocket, Star-Lord joins the Guardians of the Multiverse at the Watcher’s request and helps defeat Ultron.

5) Killmonger

After losing his father, N’Jobu, at a young age, Erik Stevens vows revenge on the people of Wakanda, who leave Black people all over the world to fend for themselves. Becoming the mercenary Killmonger, he infiltrates his father’s home and defeats T’Challa in a battle for the throne. The villain doesn’t get to sit on the throne for long, but he does make an impact by showing T’Challa that there’s more to being a king than sheltering in place.

6) What If…?‘s Killmonger

Killmonger gets his own variant in the What If…? episode “What If… Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?” After rescuing the billionaire from the Ten Rings, Killmonger uses his technology to take control of Wakanda and become the Black Panther. The Watcher brings him into the fold, though, because Ultron creates an all-hands-on-deck situation by collecting the Infinity Stones. Killmonger tries to steal the gems for himself at one point, but his mission fails, and he ends up back in his reality.

7) Shuri

While T’Challa’s death is a major blow to all of Wakanda, Shuri takes it especially hard because she can’t find a way to save her brother. However, doesn’t get to grieve for long because Namor declares war on Wakanda, forcing Shuri to create a synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb and assume the mantle of Black Panther. Namor loses to the hero, who chooses to remain Wakanda’s protector but not its ruler.

8) Eyes of Wakanda‘s Black Panther

While Eyes of Wakanda focuses on the War Dogs, it does add one Black Panther to the list in Episode 4, “The Last Panther.” The queen of Wakanda from the distant future travels back in time to save her country from the Horde, but she needs some help from Prince Tafari and Kuda. They complete her mission for her after she returns to her time to fight against the alien race, which means Wakanda’s future is secured.

Which of the MCU’s Black Panthers is your favorite? Is there another one you hope the franchise introduces? Let us know in the comments below!