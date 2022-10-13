Marvel Comics Writer and Lawyer Consulted on She-Hulk's Daredevil Episode

Better Call Soule! Charles Soule, who is known for runs on Marvel's Star Wars and issues of She-Hulk and Daredevil, isn't just a comic book writer: he's also an attorney. And on Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Ribbit and Rip It," Soule served as a legal advisor who consulted on the episode pairing superhero lawyers Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). After serving up his legal expertise to 2014's She-Hulk Volume 3 and 2015's Daredevil Volume 5, Soule was involved with the legal jargon bringing the two characters together for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So how did Soule become She-Hulk's lawyer?

"I wrote a wrote a [She-Hulk] run with Javier Pulido and Ron Wimberly on art back in 2014, and then when the show started to be developed — this would be 2020 — they reached out to me to actually be the legal consultant on the She-Hulk TV show," Soule told Marvel.com. "Because I have a legal background, I've been an attorney for a long, long time."

"I was able to read the scripts and talk to the writers in the writers' room and the producers and say, well, you know, in this situation, this is how lawyers and judges and the courtroom and all those things would actually act and behave," he continued. "Getting to add like my little tiny part to it by offering some little bits of legal advice and seeing how they went from script to screen is just a blast. So I'm enjoying it as a fan as much as I did as being part of it."

After a fourth-wall-breaking Jen Walters declared She-Hulk a "fun lawyer show," the penultimate episode of the Marvel Studios series re-introduced a red-and-yellow-suited Daredevil after Murdock's cameo in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. For Soule, it was another opportunity to work with a character he'd put through the wringer in such Marvel Comics storylines as "The Death of Daredevil" and "Mayor Fisk."

"Every writer uses their life as research for the stories they write," Soule said. "They put themselves into the stories they're telling because you kind of have to, right? In addition to writing She-Hulk, I also had a really long run on Daredevil, which is the other big Marvel Universe lawyer. So for me, having a legal background has allowed me to explore some of the Marvel characters on a lens that people who aren't lawyers maybe wouldn't write it the same way."

The first season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming October 13th on Disney+.