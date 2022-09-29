Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 7, "The Retreat." It's time to sit in the calming chair and work out some issues on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After wedding "smasher" She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) hits it off with Josh (Trevor Salter), the superhero lawyer thinks she's found a good guy. But when she's called to Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) meditation retreat at Summer Twilights — where The Abomination has mastered "Abomaste," a Zen lifestyle offering spiritual consultation and life-coaching — she's stranded with oddball supervillains. Even worse: her phone has no service.

As she tries to connect with Josh after sleeping together for the first time, Jen worries she's been ghosted. While at the retreat, Blonsky helps Jen take her mind off her love life, her work life, and the stresses of being targeted by an online hate group called Intelligencia.

Blonsky's mediation and therapy circle includes the superhumans Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett), wannabe vampire Saracen (Terrence Clowe), the not-as-prickly-as-he-looks Porcupine (Jordan Aaron Ford), and the Wrecker (Nick Gomez).

"We have to consider the very real possibility that you were ghosted," Blonsky's Abomaste group tells Jen, who has transformed into She-Hulk after recognizing Wrecker as one of the assailants who attacked her outside her apartment. She-Hulk finally opens up to the circle, verbalizing her issues with Josh:

"I met him when I was Jen, and he liked Jen. He specifically didn't ask about She-Hulk," she says. "You know in high-school that friend you have that's cooler than you are? Like, more attractive and athletic. They get all the attention from everyone." For Jen, that's She-Hulk.

"You think life would be so much easier if I were that person, and I can turn into that person anytime I want to. And everyone pays attention when I'm this," she says of her green, 6-foot-7-inch Hulk alter-ego."Like my colleagues, my boss, guys. But it feels like cheating because would they like me if I didn't have all of this? Like, if I was just Jen, would the same guys who like She-Hulk stick around for Jen? Because some of them don't. And that sucks for Jen because Jen is great, and no one cares when they're She-Hulk."

Tearfully, She-Hulk admits: "I meet this guy who actually likes Jen, and that just felt good to know that, you know? And then, he ghosts me and it sucks."

Jen hasn't yet learned the truth: Josh is a member of the Intelligencia who stole her gamma-powered blood, sending it to the shadowy "Hulk King."

New episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk are streaming Thursdays on Disney+