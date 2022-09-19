Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 5 Images: Trademark by Titania

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 5, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans." "Strength is beauty. Beauty is strength. What makes you beautiful?" questions the spiel for SheHulk by Titania, the not-hyphenated luxury line of skin care, beauty, and wellness products created by super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil). "Be strong. Be beautiful. Own who you are." If you can't own who you are, own the trademark to the name "She-Hulk": the mean, green, countersuit-filing machine alter-ego of superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). But this court battle won't be pretty.

After helping Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) win his cease-and-desist case against Kamar-Taj trained stage magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), She-Hulk finds herself back in the courtroom — as the defendant. As the face of GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division, Jen/She-Hulk turns to her colleague-slash-attorney Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) to represent her in the court case to settle Titania's "frivolous" copyright infringement lawsuit over the rights to the name "She-Hulk."

Strength is beauty, and beauty is strength, and to show strength, Mallory argues the case: they have to countersue. "Establish you were using the name in a professional capacity before the trademark date, and Titania is profiting off name recognition already established in the marketplace," Mallory explains, offering Jen her help under one condition: don't dress "like a football player pleading no contest to a DUI."

Read More ▸ She-Hulk Episode 1 Images: Fun Lawyer Show ▸ She-Hulk Episode 2 Images: Attorney for Hire ▸ She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week ▸ She-Hulk Episode 4 Images: Legal Magic

While Mallory argues She-Hulk's copyright infringement case, Jen besties Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Pug (Josh Segarra) arrange a meeting with Pug's bootlegging "drip broker" who hooks him up with limited edition superhero sneakers decked out with Marvel Easter eggs. Pug's contact links him to super-exclusive tailor and superhero costume designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), who fashions uniforms for super-human-sized persons (and a certain horn-headed vigilante from New York's Hell's Kitchen).

To make the case for She-Hulk owning the moniker "She-Hulk," Mallory argues that Titania is exploiting goodwill towards She-Hulk and "her better-known cousin" — Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. the Avonger Avenger known as the Hulk — to sell non-FDA approved sham products. Ultimately, Mallory convinces the court to rule in She-Hulk's favor by proving Jen self-identified as "She-Hulk" before Titania filed for the trademark. Her evidence: She-Hulk's dating Matcher profile. Case closed.

There may be no cameo this week, but the episode ends with a devilish tease for She-Hulk's superhero team-up with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

See new images from She-Hulk Episode 5 in the gallery below.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, new episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays on Disney+.