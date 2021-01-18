Will Marvel Studios Series Have Multiple Seasons? Kevin Feige Says It Varies

✖

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe extends onto television with WandaVision, franchise producer Kevin Feige says some Disney+ series expand the studio's big-screen storytelling, and others are "built with multiple seasons in mind." WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios original series, could be a one-off as it sets up future MCU movies and launches Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) into Captain Marvel 2. Captain America spin-off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, streaming in March, could return for a second season but with a different name reflecting the updated superhero identities of Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Asked about the Marvel Studios approach to television and whether the studio's 11 announced series will aim for the typical TV model of one season per year, Feige told Variety, "It will vary, and it will change as we [go along]."

"There are some shows that have been built to further expand our storytelling and then go into features. We've already announced Lizzie Olsen being a part of Doctor Strange 2, we've announced Teyonah Parris being a part of Captain Marvel 2," Feige said. "There are some shows that, while [they] will always interconnect, are being built with multiple seasons in mind. So it'll vary the way a lot of, I think, great TV now varies."

Feige continued, "Whether it's a couple of years between seasons of Game of Thrones or Stranger Things, or one-offs like Queen's Gambit. One of the fun things about streaming is the rules are loose, which allows you to just follow creatively where you want to go."

For the first time, the film and television sides of the MCU will share stories and characters as they crossover from one format to the other. Characters introduced in the films will live on in Disney+ shows, including Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), while newcomers like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will debut on television before leaping to the big screen.

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," Feige previously told Variety about the studio's cinematic-quality television series. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series, and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances

Marvel Studios series streaming after WandaVision include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19), Loki (May), the animated What If...? (Summer), Ms. Marvel (Late 2021), and Hawkeye (Late 2021).

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

