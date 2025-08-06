An Unexpected Marvel Series Just Became a Streaming Hit on Disney+

Marvel Studios’ most recent Disney+ series has achieved a huge level of success on the streaming service and has become an unexpected streaming hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its release on August 1st. Marvel Studios has now released 15 different TV shows on Disney+ since the start of Phase 4 in 2021, and the likes of WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and more have received high praise from the MCU’s dedicated fan base. While some of the franchise’s other releases haven’t fared so well, the studio’s most recent series has surprised us all.

In the week commencing August 6, 2025, Marvel Studios Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda series has topped the streaming charts, becoming the most-watched show on Disney+ (via FlixPatrol). Eyes of Wakanda stormed far ahead of other popular shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Law and the City, Modern Family, and more, but few expected the animated series to reach such a high level of success. Everything seemed to be working against Eyes of Wakanda, but it’s still become one of the MCU’s most successful Disney+ shows.

Eyes of Wakanda released all four of its half-hour-long episodes on August 1st, exploring the history of Wakanda in the MCU’s main continuity of Earth-616. The series saw members of the War Dogs – Wakanda’s secret police – traversing the globe at various points in history to retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts. The series introduced notable historical Wakandans, including Noni (Winnie Harlow), Nkati (Cress Williams), B’Kai (Larry Herron), Basha (Jacques Colimon), Kuda (Steve Toussaint), Tafari (Zeke Alton), and more, expanding the world established in the Black Panther franchise more than ever before.

As an animated series, Eyes of Wakanda may have already been on the back foot when premiering on Disney+. While the likes of X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man became instant success stories for Marvel Studios Animation, the long-running What If…? series has been much more polarizing, which may have made it difficult for audiences to assess Eyes of Wakanda. Releasing all episodes in one bulk has also previously proven to be a divisive choice – Marvel did this with 2024’s Echo – but this seemingly didn’t harm Eyes of Wakanda’s success at all.

Perhaps the biggest mistake Marvel made with Eyes of Wakanda was the series’s lack of substantial marketing. Teasers and trailers were released, but the series saw nothing close to the level of marketing and promotion that previous Disney+ shows, and particularly the MCU’s theatrical releases, have seen. This easily could have harmed Eyes of Wakanda, but the series has gone from strength to strength over the last week and shows no sign of slowing down. This could perhaps lead to further stories being produced that expand Wakanda’s history in the MCU even further, which is very exciting.

