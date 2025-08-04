Wakanda Just Got a Jaw-Dropping Upgrade on Both Black Panther Movies

Only a year before the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes us back to Wakanda, the animated Eyes of Wakanda series has explored more of nation’s history, and given it a huge, almost unbelievable upgrade. Wakanda has always been a technological marvel ever since the late Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa while sporting a vibranium Black Panther costume in Captain America: Civil War. The African nation stayed hidden from the outside world for millennia, and its solo access to vibranium allowed it to become technologically advanced, but Eyes of Wakanda has just made this even more impressive.

Eyes of Wakanda’s four half-hour-long episodes focused on various War Dogs – Wakanda’s secret police – embarking on missions throughout history and across the globe to retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts and technology. This gave Marvel the chance to show off some of Wakanda’s spyware and previously-unseen gadgets, including some remarkably advanced for their time. This completely changes what we know of the timeline of Wakanda’s technological advancements in the MCU.

In Eyes of Wakanda episode 1, “Into the Lion’s Den,” the Lion himself, Nkati (Cress Williams), wields a vibranium-empowered spear and even has access to a hugely advanced self-destruct device, despite the story taking place on Minoan Crete in 1260 BC. Several years after, in episode 2, “Legends and Lies,” which explored the MCU’s version of Homer’s Odyssey, War Dog B’Kai (Larry Herron) communicates with Wakanda from Ancient Troy by using a morse code device that transmits a message and even gets an immediate reply – perhaps a precursor to Wakanda’s Kimoyo Beads communicators.

Eyes of Wakanda episode 3, “Lost and Found,” featured the most exciting technological advancements. Set in 1400 AD, episode 3 saw Basha (Jacques Colimon) travel from China to Wakanda in a flying craft. This ship is little more than a single-seat glider that needed to use a taut rope to brake, but electronics and even tablets – used to run diagnostics – were also available in Wakanda. Episode 3 also confirmed the maglev train that transports Wakanda’s vibranium existed even in 1400 – Basha fights Jorani’s Iron Fist (Jona Xiao) on it similarly to how T’Challa fought Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in 2018.

Of course, with a version of the Black Panther arriving from 500 years in the future in Eyes of Wakanda episode 4, “The Last Panther,” the technological advancements here are evident. Eyes of Wakanda completely changes what we know of Wakanda’s history by introducing major steps forward in technological knowledge centuries before they occurred in the outside world, proving just how far behind the world was left because of Wakanda’s secrecy. What this means for Wakanda in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, Black Panther 3, and beyond remains to be seen, but these technological upgrades could be pushed even further.

