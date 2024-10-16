The Boys Casts Stranger Things’ Mason Dye in Big Role Teased by Season 4

Mason Dye, best known for his role as Jason Carver on the Netflix megahit Stranger Things, has been cast in the fifth and final season of The Boys. He will join a series that is one of the most popular in all of pop culture, and just added Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs. The actor will play Bombsight, one of the oldest supes in the universe of The Boys, who was referenced in season four. In universe, the character starred in a movie titled The Curse of Fu Manchu in the 1950s, suggesting that one of his super powers is either immortality or a healing factor (or else, that there will be a strong presence of flashbacks in the season).

Variety first reported the casting. According to EW, Dye will reprise the role in the forthcoming The Boys prequel Vought Rising.

The Boys, which was cancelled at DC after just six issues, went on to be a huge success for Dynamite, who published it from 2007 until 2012, when Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson felt the story had run its course (at 72 issues). Like the TV series, it was such a hit that it resulted in spinoffs and imitators.

“Three issues in, they started getting weird, and I started getting a lot of requests for changes,” Robertson said in a 2017 oral history of WildStorm. “I was trying to stay on track with my schedule as well as accommodate the changes, so I started penciling very aggressively up to issue 10, so everybody would have a chance to look it over before I inked anything and, as a result, I just woke up on a Friday, ready to work through the weekend, and found out, from [editor Ben Abernaty] and Garth, that we were cancelled. I did not quite understand what happened, but I went, told my wife—we had just bought a house, I said, ‘I don’t have a job.’… So, I drove to Disneyland for the weekend with the kids and decided I hadn’t seen them in a while anyway because I’ve been working so hard on the book. And on the way home my cell phone was going crazy. We got 17 offers from every other publisher in the business. Almost everybody had put their hands up to say, ‘We’ll take the book.’”

Prime Video describes the fourth season of The Boys as follows:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys, Gen V, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, are all streaming exclusively on Prime Video.