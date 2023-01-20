Matt Reeves' First Project After The Batman Teams With Rami Malek for Series About a Hollywood Legend

As we eagerly await updates about Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, it looks like the writer-director has found his latest project. On Thursday, reports indicated that Reeves is set to produce and possibly direct a limited series about Buster Keaton, the legendary vaudeville and silent movie star. The Warner Bros. Television project would star Academy Award winner Rami Malek as Keaton, and he would also produce. Ted Cohen (Succession, Friends) is in talks to write and executive produce the series, which would tentatively be based on James Curtis' 2022 biography Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker's Life.

It is unclear at this point where this project would end up, as Warner Bros. is reportedly planning to shop it to various networks and streaming services.

Will there be a The Batman sequel?

Also for Warner Bros., Reeves is currently working on a sequel to The Batman, which he will direct and co-write.. Plot details regarding the project are currently a mystery, but Reeves has expressed excitement about working on the script.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this month. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Will there be The Batman spinoffs?

In addition to the proper sequel, the saga of The Batman is set to be expanded upon with an HBO Max-exclusive series centered around Colin Farrell's The Penguin. The series is expected to begin production at some point this year, and further flesh out the villain's world.

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to," Farrell explained in a recent interview with Variety. "Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more."

