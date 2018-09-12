Fan-Favorite ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Returns in ‘Mayans M.C.’

Last week’s premiere of Mayans M.C. threw Sons of Anarchy fans for a loop, as one of the original show’s main characters, Gemma (Katey Sagal), appeared in a flashback on the new show. In tonight’s episode, Mayans brings in another crossover character, but this time it’s in the present timeline, and it seems as though this guy will be sticking around for quite a while.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Mayans M.C.! Continue reading at your own risk…

About halfway into tonight’s episode, Coco (Richard Cabral) walks into the office at the Mayans’ scrap yard. Already in the office is an employee of the business, Chucky, the compulsive, two-fingered good guy that appeared in every season of Sons of Anarchy.

Just like the Sons of Anarchy, the Mayans Motorcycle Club in this new series needs a base of operations, a real business that they can use as a front, and also provide themselves with legitimate employment. In the original show, the Sons used an auto mechanic’s shop. The Mayans featured in this new series are stationed at a scrap yard. Given that a business needs non-club employees as well, it looks as though Chucky was hired by the Mayans to help keep their office in order. He’s also someone that the club knows they can trust, given his history with the sons.

When he first appeared in SOA, Chuck (Michael Ornstein) was a bookkeeper who had an unusual nervous tick, causing him to compulsively masturbate in public. The Sons gave his services to a rival gang who cut off all of Chucky’s fingers, save for his two pointers, to ensure that his habit wouldn’t continue. Later on in the series, when Chucky was returned to the Sons, he was given a pair of plastic functioning hands.

To make things even better, Chucky puts a Mayans spin on his most famous line from Sons of Anarchy. After finding what Coco was hiding on the computer (though not exactly knowing what it means), Chucky says “Lo acepto.” As many Sons of Anarchy fans would guess, that’s Spanish for “I accept it.”

Given that Chucky’s appearance takes place in the present Mayans timeline, and that he seems to now be caught up in Coco’s storyline, it’s safe to assume that he could pop up again throughout the rest of the season.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET on FX.