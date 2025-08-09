The MCU Just Recreated a Major Civil War Moment in an Unexpected Place

The Marvel Cinematic Universe comprises numerous movies and TV shows, making it challenging to keep track of them. That sort of thing happens when a franchise lasts over 15 years, but fortunately, it’s easy to identify which projects are the most important. Any MCU movie or show featuring at least two Avengers members is sure to make an impact, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which marks the end of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the return of Bucky Barnes. However, its sequel, Captain America: Civil War, one-ups it, as it tears apart the Avengers due to the introduction of the Sokovia Accords.

Civil War is a turning point in the MCU because it’s a major factor in the loss that the franchise’s heroes suffer when Thanos comes knocking in Avengers: Infinity War. One would think that the franchise would want to move on from such a dark moment in history, but it can’t seem to shake it. In fact, the MCU just recreated an iconic scene from Civil War in its latest animated series.

Kuda and Tafari Face Their Own Civil War in Eyes of Wakanda

While the MCU references Wakanda and its people prior to Civil War, the 2016 movie features the first live-action Wakandans, including King T’Chaka and Prince T’Challa. The African nation goes on to be the setting for both Black Panther movies and makes an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. Eyes of Wakanda turns things up a notch, though, by following different War Dogs throughout history who are hunting down missing vibranium artifacts around the world. Episode 4, “The Last Panther,” takes place in the late 1800s in Ethiopia, which is at war with Italy. Kuda and Prince Tafari have to make their way through the conflict in order to retrieve a vibranium axe. While the road is treacherous, they finish the job and start their journey home. However, they run into a mysterious adversary who has their sights set on their treasure.

Immediately, Kuda and Tafari begin to defend themselves, and they hold their own despite their enemy’s advanced technology. At one point, they work in tandem, taking turns hitting the would-be thief and even passing around the axe in the process. The scene’s choreography matches up perfectly with the moment when Captain America and Bucky fight Iron Man in Civil War, and the similarities don’t stop there. After the fight, the War Dogs learn that they were battling the future queen of Wakanda, who has traveled back in time to return the axe and save the country. It’s a lot for Kuda and Tafari to take in, and they argue about what the right path is after the Black Panther returns to her time. Fortunately, they get on the same page, but not every MCU duo is so emotionally mature.

The MCU Is Setting the Stage for Another Civil War

The original Avengers learn their lesson from Civil War and put their differences aside in Avengers: Endgame when the fate of half of the galaxy’s living beings is at stake. History is doomed to repeat itself, though, because there’s another conflict between heroes brewing. In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson gets a pep-talk from his good friend Bucky, which pushes him to defeat the Leader and restart the Avengers. He makes his partner, Joaquin Torres, his first recruit and plans to bring more heroes into the fold. However, Bucky beats him to the punch by joining the New Avengers, a group put together by shady government official Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Sam doesn’t think the government should have any say in who’s part of the Avengers, so he trademarks the name and starts a public war with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The conflict will continue in Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature maybe the only villain who can fill Thanos’ shoes, Doctor Doom. If Sam and Bucky don’t want to end up like Steve and Tony at the end of Infinity War, they better learn to work together like Kuda and Tafari, as Doom may not feel like letting half of the galaxy’s population live.

Eyes of Wakanda is streaming on Disney+.

Did you notice the Captain America: Civil War callback in Eyes of Wakanda? How do you think Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will squash their beef?