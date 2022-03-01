Metropolis TV Series Ordered By Apple TV+





Metropolis is coming to Apple TV+ and fans of Mr. Robot have a reason to be excited. Sam Esmail’s new drama got announced for pickup by The Wrap. The director is also writing the show. Science fiction fans will recognize the name from Fritz Lang’s landmark movie. Esmail will also be in the show runner chair for this series. Universal Cable Productions is helping produce Metropolis and continues its partnership with the director. Chad Hamilton will also help on the producing side.

Back in 1927, Lang’s movie took the world by storm. Metropolis told a story that has stood the test of time. A futuristic city is comprised of wealthy citizens that rule from towers in the clouds. While a lower working class toils to provide profit for the people hovering above their heads. A pair of star-crossed lovers find each other and work to end the exploitative system.

Esmail’s previous work had a lot of fans. Mr. Robot was appointment television for the streaming crowd and on USA. Rami Malek expressed some sadness at the the beloved series calling it quits. But, the show did have a focused end and complete arcs which made a lot of fans happy. Check out what he had to say.

“I did know it was coming, I tried not to let the cat out of the bag. I’m of course sad,” Malek explained to Yahoo! “It’s a character that’s so dear to me and [I] love. The studio would love to see it go on even further. But Sam Esmail, the creator and executive producer, has a finite story he needs to tell, and I’m on board with that. I get some great characters that I have to let go of at times, and Freddie Mercury is also going to be as difficult.”

In his personal statement about the end, Sam Esmail tried to calm fans who felt like the show didn’t get a full shake. He said that this was his full vision in every way.

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” Esmail wrote. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Would you watch a new Metropolis series? Let us know down in the comments below!