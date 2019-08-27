Mr. Robot Season 4 Trailer Released

The full trailer for Mr. Robot season 4 is now out, and it paints an fittingly dark picture of how the final season of Sam Esmail’s acclaimed series will play out. You can check out the trailer above and get the full breakdown below!

As stated, the full Mr. Robot Final Season trailer sees Elliot/Mr. Robot (Rami Malek / Christian Slater) still wriggling on the hook of business magnate / hacker overlord Whiterose (BD Wong), even while working on the plan to get out from under that heavy thumb, and end the threat of Whiterose in the Dark Army hacker group for good. Of course all Elliot won’t be able to to this without Whiterose coming at him again – and this trailer hints at some truly frightening violence and thriller moments that will come in this final war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mr. Robot Season 3 had some truly epic sequences of action – as well as some truly horrific moment of violence, but Esmail and co. look to want to top all that with this final installment. We’re all here for it – how about you? One person who definitely isn’t ready for the ride to end: Series star Rami Malek, who stated:

“I did know it was coming, I tried not to let the cat out of the bag. I’m of course sad,” Malek told Yahoo! “It’s a character that’s so dear to me and [I] love. The studio would love to see it go on even further. But Sam Esmail, the creator and executive producer, has a finite story he needs to tell, and I’m on board with that. I get some great characters that I have to let go of at times, and Freddie Mercury is also going to be as difficult.”

However, Sam Esmail has made it clear that this ending was always in his vision, and that it will go off just as he always planned:

“Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here,” Esmail said via statement. “Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Mr. Robot Season 4 premieres on the USA Network this fall.