Thanos Becomes Michael Jordan to Celebrate the End of The Last Dance

ESPN decided to make Thanos into Michael Jordan to celebrate the end of The Last Dance. The documentary series wrapped up the final episode on Sunday night. Basketball fans everywhere are wondering what happened to all that nostalgia, and furthermore, what will they all do now. Well, just like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Jordan can sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor. It’s not every day that you can greenlight a multiple week event designed to remind the world that you were the biggest star on the planet for most of the 1990s. But, that’s exactly what His Airness managed to do with The Last Dance, and with not a lot to consume on TV, fans ate it up.

1998’s Chicago Bulls were undoubtedly one of the greatest teams ever and their dominance is well-known at this point. But, for a lot of viewers, this documentary provided them their first look at Jordan as a fire-breathing dragon, rather than the man from all those delicious memes. It can be hard to reconcile the crying old man from that classic Internet moment with the picture of sports perfection that he was about three decades ago. Just like the Marvel villain he’s being compared to in that post, the Bulls guard absolutely ruined his opposition on the court en-route to six NBA Championships.

For Disney+ subscribers who have ESPN+, you’ll have to find The Last Dance through alternative means. ESPN and ESPN 2 broadcasted it live. For viewers outside of the United States, the docs-series will be available on Netflix five hours after it’s release. So, at 3:01 am et you’ll be all set to go.

ESPN describes The Last Dance:

The 10-part documentary series takes an in-depth look at the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98. The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow the team around for that entire season, and some of that never-before-seen footage will be featured in the documentary.

In addition, ESPN spoke to more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the run, exploring all angles of the Jordan phenomenon.

The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix outside of the U.S.

