Michael K. Williams Fans Remember The Wire Star One Year After His Death
A year ago, The Wire star Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, and now fans are gathering to celebrate his life on social media. The Boardwalk Empire actor was found in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Before become a common sight on the big and small screen, Williams found success as a background dancer and choreographer. As a fixture on law dramas and prestige television, his fingerprints are all over the last 30 years of television. However, his stint as Omar Little on The Wire is where a lot of fans connected with his performance the most. As you scroll Twitter, you can see profound sadness for a talent that had real wisdom when asked about any topic. Check out some of the best tributes down below.
HBO put out a statement when the news became public: "Michael Kenneth Williams was an extraordinary artist, adept at bringing characters like Omar Little, Chalky White, and Montrose Freeeman into vivid color. A beloved member of the HBO family for more than 20 years, Williams is remembered not only as an immensely talented actor, but as a civil justice advocate. He will be profoundly missed."
The incredible Michael K. Williams passed away one year ago today. RIP, you are missed. 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/UZvyPCFI2s— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 6, 2022
What was your favorite performance from Williams? Let us know down in the comments!
Michael K. Williams was a regular customer at the video rental store I worked at in my teens. He’d always come in & chat with us at the counter. It’s funny the things you always kind of remember, decades later. https://t.co/dzScUgew49— Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) September 6, 2022
Can't believe it's been a year today since we lost one of the real ones.pic.twitter.com/b1LYxNGTJp— David Scott (@arghkid) September 6, 2022
There are many, but this is my favorite Michael K Williams scene in "Boardwalk Empire" (S2E2, HBO, 2011) 👑 pic.twitter.com/OA1pKlIYiW— 633 Stag Trail Road 🤌 (@pityforyourself) September 6, 2022
Thinking of Michael K. Williams, who died one year ago today. Here I am seated near him in one of his final roles. pic.twitter.com/SC9QcS4DVU— Shawn Farrell (@spfarrelltweets) September 6, 2022
As an actor, it doesn't GET much better than Michael K. Williams. #rip #legend #omar #chalky #onedayatatime pic.twitter.com/SJRXGIToJI— Chris Sullivan (@SullivanTweet) September 6, 2022
One year ago today, we lost Michael K. Williams. R.I.P 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RqH98YlFpI— Adam Maina ™ (@AdamMaina_) September 6, 2022
He left us one year ago today. One of his last IG posts. What a gift. (Photos by Jesse Dittmar for The L.A. Times.) #MichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/5w2LBGgFfF— Ziggy Sobotka (@Ziggys_Duck) September 6, 2022
Bringing back this soul-stirring moment between Michael K. Williams and Wendell Pierce.
RIP Michael K. Williams🕊🥀 pic.twitter.com/47gx7e8Yw5— Kandy✨ (@IKandake) September 6, 2022