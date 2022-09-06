Michael K. Williams Fans Remember The Wire Star One Year After His Death

A year ago, The Wire star Michael K. Williams died at the age of 54, and now fans are gathering to celebrate his life on social media. The Boardwalk Empire actor was found in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Before become a common sight on the big and small screen, Williams found success as a background dancer and choreographer. As a fixture on law dramas and prestige television, his fingerprints are all over the last 30 years of television. However, his stint as Omar Little on The Wire is where a lot of fans connected with his performance the most. As you scroll Twitter, you can see profound sadness for a talent that had real wisdom when asked about any topic. Check out some of the best tributes down below.

HBO put out a statement when the news became public: "Michael Kenneth Williams was an extraordinary artist, adept at bringing characters like Omar Little, Chalky White, and Montrose Freeeman into vivid color. A beloved member of the HBO family for more than 20 years, Williams is remembered not only as an immensely talented actor, but as a civil justice advocate. He will be profoundly missed."

The incredible Michael K. Williams passed away one year ago today. RIP, you are missed. 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/UZvyPCFI2s — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 6, 2022

What was your favorite performance from Williams? Let us know down in the comments!