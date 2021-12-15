SNL Star Kenan Thompson Speaks Out on Possible Cameo for Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The return of the knuckle puck could be just around the corner. The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+ saw a few stars from the original Mighty Ducks movies return for a reunion episode, but scheduling conflicts and pandemic challenges kept all of the beloved actors from coming back for the show. Kenan Thompson’s Russ Tyler was one of the most popular Ducks not to appear on the show, but that could change in Season 2.

The only reason Thompson couldn’t make the reunion was because his busy schedule didn’t allow for it. He is still serving as the longest-tenured cast member on Saturday Night Live and has his own TV show, Kenan, on NBC. With Season 2 of Game Changers set to begin production in early 2022, Thompson hopes he can find a way to take the ice again.

“I would love to do it if they can figure it out,” Thompson told TVLine. “I told [Game Changers showrunner Steve Brill] I wanted to do Season 1, but they ended up having to do it without my participation [due to scheduling]. There’s only one me. I can only be in one place at a time.”

“I will do my best, because I still can skate,” he added.

Creator Steven Brill’s plan was to have all of the original Ducks appear on the series at some point, so he plans on working some more cameos and small roles into Season 2. In addition to bringing Thompson back, Brill also wants to see original star Josh Jackson return.

“Yeah. I know the story. We know the story. You just never know, is Josh Jackson going to be able to show up next year if we write it? I hope,” Brill told ComicBook.com. “I’d do anything to work with him again. But the character, yeah, we didn’t get to explore it deeply in this season, but, I think, as and if we go on, for sure, I want to explore what happened with him and Gordon and with his mom, and does Gordon Bombay have a child? Do we even know that answer? And what happened to his law degree? And all these different questions that we want to get to.”

