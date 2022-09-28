The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Reunites Beloved Movie Characters for Season 2 Premiere

The first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers saw a few stars from the beloved Disney movies return to the franchise for a special reunion episode. Due to circumstances caused by the pandemic, however, only a handful of original Ducks were able to make the trip. There are still plenty of classic Mighty Ducks characters that fans are hoping to see on the Disney+ series. Fortunately, the Season 2 premiere of Game Changers delivered on what might be the most-requested reunion amongst Mighty Ducks fans.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Season 2 premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers! Continue reading at your own risk...

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers begins with the news that the Ice Palace is being shut down and renovated, leaving the kids without anywhere to play. When they arrive at the rink to see the construction for the first time, they speak to a duo of construction workers standing out on the loading dock. When those workers turn around to face the kids, they're revealed to be the beloved enforcer duo known as the Bash Brothers.

Elden Henson reprised his role as Fulton in the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, taking part in the Ducks reunion episode. But he was without his main partner in crime. In Season 2, Fulton has reunited with his Bash Brother, Portman.

Aaron Lohr joined the Mighty Ducks franchise in D2: The Mighty Ducks, when Portman was introduced to the franchise as a new member of the team. His character joined forces with Fulton to create the Bash Brothers, the hard-hitting enforcers that often found themselves in the penalty box or getting thrown out of games in order to protect the rest of the team. The Bash Brothers have long been amongst the most popular characters in Mighty Ducks, and the Season 2 premiere of Game Changers finally found a way to bring them back together.

At this point, there's no telling if Portman and Fulton will be back later in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2. Their reunion was nothing more than a cameo, so fans will certainly hope to see them again.

