Miraculous Studio Announces Brand New Franchise (And It’s Really Different From Ladybug And Cat Noir)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir’s popularity has been soaring in recent years. First hitting the scene in 2015, the animated series is on its sixth season and has a string of spin-offs that continue to focus on the world of Marinette and Adrien. While future seasons and more feature-length films are in the works for their crime-fighting superheroes, the studio responsible for Miraculous is preparing to branch out into a very different direction. Announcing a new movie in the works that trades in super suits for formula racing jumpsuits, Carmen has released a first look at the new animated feature.

ZAG, the studio behind Miraculous, is set to work with former F1 Driver Carmen Jorda on the upcoming animated movie, Carmen. Produced by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and Tyler Thompson (Black Swan), Jeremy Zag, the man behind the Miraculous production house, is developing the feature and plans to transform the movie into a franchise, much like that of Cat Noir and Ladybug. While a release date for the upcoming film has yet to be revealed, here’s how ZAG describes the movie: “Carmen must push beyond her limits to reclaim her dream and discover who she truly is.” You can check out the first image from the film below.

A Closer Look at Carmen

In speaking with the outlet Variety, Jeremy Zag fleshed out the impetus for the upcoming racing film, “At Zag, we’ve always believed in creating heroes who inspire kids to believe in themselves. When I met Carmen, her journey and perseverance impressed and inspired me. I’m excited to let her personal story guide us as we imagine a new hero for tomorrow.” Joining Zag, Carmen Jorda discussed the project that is loosely based on her real-life career, “Racing has shaped my life. Partnering with Zag means turning my passion into a story that can inspire millions of young girls around the world. I want them to know they can dream big, fight hard, and take their place on the track — just like I did.”

Producer Michael Gracey added commentary to the recent announcement, “Carmen’s journey boasts a story of resilience and unwavering self-belief, even in the face of tempting limitations. It’s a privilege to let her fearlessness and ambition guide our narrative – and hopefully inspire the generation discovering her.”

While Carmen might be headed to the starting line, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is already well into its sixth season. Most recently, Miraculous: Tokyo Force aired on the Disney Channel, introducing a new take on the classic characters with the franchise’s first anime. The sky appears to be the limit not only for the Miraculous franchise but with the entertainment world in general, and it will be interesting to see if ZAG’s new take on racing hits the same heights as its superhero fare.

