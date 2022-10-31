Ms. Marvel Stars Dressed as Another Beloved Marvel Hero for Halloween

Ever since landing the role as Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani has made it clear that she's the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe fan on the planet, in addition to being one of its newest stars. The new MCU breakout keeps rigorous notes on the franchise and peppers studio president Kevin Feige with questions about why specific things have or could happened. Vellani loves the MCU, so it makes sense that she'd spend Halloween weekend dressed up as the franchise's most beloved character.

Vellani and Ms. Marvel co-star Yasmeen Fletcher dressed up as different sides of Iron Man for Halloween this year. Vellani played Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, complete with his black tank top and goatee. Fletcher took on a slightly different role, dressing up as LEGO Iron Man. You can check out photos of the two of them together in Fletcher's post below.

What's Next for Ms. Marvel?

Disney+ aired one season of Ms. Marvel this year and there has yet to be any official word on a second installment. That's been the usual for these Marvel shows so far, as only Loki has gotten a Season 2.

That said, Vellani's Kamala Khan has big Marvel future ahead. She'll appear next year in The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, working alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

According to The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, Kamala and Monica actually have a lot more in common than some may expect.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained at D23. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

The Marvels arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.