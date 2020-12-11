Ms. Marvel Sizzle Reel May Include Maximus the Mad Easter Egg

✖

MCU fans got a lot to chew on thanks to yesterday's big Disney's Investor Day presentation, including a first look sizzle reel of the anticipated Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Many were focused on absorbing all of the new footage towards the end of the sizzle, but there's still something you might have missed, and it could indicate that the Inhumans are headed to the MCU...again. The Easter Egg can be seen during the scene where Kamala (played by Iman Vellani) is breaking down how she got her powers, and as Murphy's Multiverse pointed out, in the left-hand corner you can see a figure that looks a lot like Maximus the Mad.

He can be seen next to an arrow that says "cool guy", and the sketch features elements traditionally associated with both modern and classic Inhuman looks. The overcoat and the high collar is typical of his more modern costume design, as is the white and black scheme of his coat (with the white parts filled in with chalk.

(Photo: Murphy's Multiverse)

The symbol on his chest, however, is not part of his modern ensemble, though the character did have a costume with that symbol in an earlier version, which was a rather ghastly black and green suit.

The modern look is a big improvement, but if this is Maximus, it would seem Marvel found a way to incorporate a bit of the old and the new in one design. With how the Inhumans are tied to Kamala's origins in the comics, it makes a lot of sense that there would be an Inhuman connection in the movies, and this suggests that they are going to be brought back into the mix, at least a bit.

The Inhumans have been on ice since the television series failed to take off, though it is technically considered part of the MCU. Whether that will be retconned out of existence for the film or brought into the mix with a few touches here and there remains to be seen, but it does finally give Inhuman fans some hope again that the family will grace the big screen in some form or fashion.

