Ms. Marvel Lands Narcos Cinematographer

While the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed quite a lot of new releases, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be trekking along, with an ever-growing number of film and TV productions getting off the ground. One of the most highly-anticipated projects on that list is Ms. Marvel, a series that will serve as the live-action debut of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Now that Iman Vellani was cast in the titular role earlier this fall, it seems like the series is beginning filming in the near future -- and it has hired a veteran cinematographer to do so. According to a new report from DiscussingFilm, Carmen Cabana has been enlisted to serve as cinematographer on the upcoming Disney+ television series, which is believed to start production this month.

Cabana's filmography includes eleven episodes of Vida, ten episodes of Narcos, and the entirety of Hulu's High Fidelity reboot. On the film side, her filmography includes the Welcome to the Blumhouse installment Nocturne, Hollow Point, and Holiday Breakup.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

