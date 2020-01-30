Comedian and Muppet Writer Jack Burns Dies at 86

Some sad news has hit the comedy world this week, as prolific writer, actor, and comedian Jack Burns has died at the age of 86. Burns was best known for his role as the head writer on The Muppet Show, penning a total of 28 episodes from 1978 to 1979. He also appeared in one of the episodes and wrote The Muppet Movie, Muppet Video: Country Music With the Muppets, and Fozzie’s Muppet Scrapbook. Burns died of respiratory failure on Monday, January 27th.

While many were familiar with Burns’ work with The Muppets, he rose to prominence as the writing and comedy partner of iconic comedian George Carlin. The duo worked together for some time and performed alongside one another at The Playboy Club in Los Angeles and on The Tonight Show With Jack Paar. Burns later went on to partner with comedian Avery Schreiber. Those two put on notable performances on Kraft Music Hall, The Merv Griffin Show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Following the news of Burns’ death, George Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, paid tribute to the late comedian on Twitter.

“A foundational piece of the Carlin legacy has gone to the big comedy club in the sky,” Carlin wrote on Tuesday. “Jack was one of the sharpest motherfuckers I knew. He shaped my father’s mind in unique ways. RIP Jack Burns.”

In addition to his career as a comedian, Burns also acted on-screen in several popular TV sitcoms. His credits include Happy Days, Hee Haw, and an 11-episode stint on The Andy Griffith Show. Later in his career, Burns lent his voice to animated programs like The Simpsons, Animaniacs, and Darkwing Duck.

Burns was nominated for two primetime Emmys in his career, both for writing The Muppet Show.