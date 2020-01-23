Netflix Still Has One Massive Advantage Over Disney+

As you’ve probably heard by now, we’re smack in the middle of what’s being referred to as the Streaming Wars. Thanks to the uber-success of Netflix over the last few years, every entertainment company under the sun has launched or is launching their own streaming service, some more successful than others. There have always been other services competing with Netflix, but not even Hulu or Amazon Prime Video could seem to make a dent in their rival. However, the arrival of Disney+, Peacock, HBO Max, and to a much lesser extent, Apple TV+, has kicked the battle for streaming supremacy into high gear.

The success of Peacock and HBO Max remains to be seen, but Disney+ has quickly established itself as the biggest potential threat to Netflix. With one of the best streaming libraries around, an ultra-competitive price point, and a smash hit original series out of the gate, Disney+ is a force to be reckoned with. That said, no matter how great Disney+ continues to be, Netflix still holds one enormous advantage that Disney won’t be able to touch for years, if ever. The monster that is Netflix’s international subscriber base is getting stronger and stronger by the day.

Netflix’s recent Q4 earnings revealed that the service fell short of its domestic subscriber growth goals last quarter, but that only tells part of the story. The number of global Netflix subscribers increased by 8.76 million in Q4 of last year, taking it to a whopping 167.1 million total subscribers.

The streaming giant has made massive efforts to grow its customer base internationally, developing original TV and movie projects in several different countries around the world, and developing cheaper, mobile-only subscriptions in some locations. The work has paid off and Netflix continues to be a major part of the entertainment landscape around the world, not just in North America. That’s where it manages to really separate itself from Disney+.

As of right now, Disney+ is only available in a handful of markets around the globe: Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. The service will launch in several European countries in the spring, but those still represent just a fraction of the markets where Netflix is readily available. As Disney continues its slow global rollout, Netflix is simply flexing its international muscles.

Netflix’s lead in the Streaming Wars will get smaller as time goes on, especially as new services launch and rivals like Disney+ grow. But with it lead internationally, Netflix remains far ahead of the entire field, and the gap is much wider than you think.