Netflix Animated Series Returns for Final Season

Netflix has released the fifth and final season for one of its hit animated shows as the final batch of episodes for F Is For Family has debuted on the streaming service. Co-created by and starring comedian Bill Burr, the series follows an Irish-American family, the Murphys, in 1970s America. F Is for Family has previously been nominated for two Primetime Emmys and the first two seasons were previously Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes (don’t think the series has dipped in quality, there just aren’t enough reviews for the final season to get a score on the Tomatometer). With the final season now streaming on Netflix though, there’s 44 episodes and completed series to watch at your leisure.

In addition to Burr, the voice cast for the series is STACKED. Others that lend their voice to the series include Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell, with guest stars like John DiMaggio, Allison Janney, Vince Vaughn, Phil Lamarr, and the late Michael K. Williams. As of this writing the series is the #9 TV series on Netflix in the United States, sitting above School of Chocolate but just behind Squid Game and Hellbound. Tragically the series hasn’t cracked the Top 10 overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over a year ago it was confirmed that the series would come to a conclusion with the show’s creators releasing statements about their love for the series and its fans.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said last October. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” co-creator Michael Price added. “I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world.”

“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” Vince Vaughn, one of the show’s producers, said. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

All five seasons of F Is for Family are now streaming.