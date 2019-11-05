Planet Earth and Entire BBC Earth Library Leaving Netflix in December

One of the most celebrated TV series of all time has been available on Netflix for as long as many users can remember. Yes, Breaking Bad does fit this description but that’s not the show we’re talking about here. BBC’s Planet Earth documentary series has been enjoyed by millions, and has long been a mainstay of many Netflix queues. Sadly, however, that is all going to change next month, as the entire collection of BBC Earth titles, including the beloved Planet Earth saga, will be leaving Netflix.

December 3rd marks the end of the BBC Earth run on the streaming service, and its popular programs likely won’t be returning any time soon. If you look at the “Details” page of each BBC Earth title on Netflix, it confirms that it will only be available until 12/3/19, which is just one month from now. If you’re been trying to binge through any of the BBC Earth series, now would be the time to try and finish up.

The BBC Earth titles officially leaving Netflix next month are as follows: Africa, Blue Planet II, Frozen Planet, Life, Life on Location, Life Story, Nature’s Great Events, Nature’s Great Events: The Diaries, Planet Earth: The Complete Collection, Planet Earth II, The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans, The Hunt, and The Making of Frozen Planet.

Earlier this year, BBC struck a deal with Discovery that includes some hefty streaming plans. Discovery is launching its own streaming service and using the BBC Earth library as its biggest selling point. There’s no word yet as to when the service will launch or how much it will cost, but it will contain all of the aforementioned BBC Earth programs when it arrives. The deal between Discovery and BBC is said to be 10 years in length, so all of these titles will be on the new service for the foreseeable future.

Netflix has ventured into its own version of nature documentaries, releasing the series Our Planet earlier this year. Like Planet Earth, the series is narrated by David Attenborough, giving it a very similar feel to the BBC programs. If you’re a big fan of watching nature docs on Netflix, that will be one of your only options after next month.

