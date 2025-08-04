After Two Years, Netflix’s Best TV Show Finally Gets New Season Update

Nearly two years since its most recent season was released, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson finally gets an update from one of the show’s producers. In a recent interview with Collider, executive producer and director Akiva Schaffer discussed the show’s future and why it hasn’t yet returned for a fourth season. One of the main reasons for the delay is that star Tom Robinson and writer Zach Kanin are currently busy with the HBO series The Chair Company. Still, Schaffer promises that work on a fourth season of the series is still underway, and sketches are still being written.

Akiva Schaffer went on to confirm that a deal is still in place for an upcoming season. “They have a deal, and they’ve been writing sketches, but they also have the HBO show, and they’ve got to finish up that season. So, I don’t have a date or anything like that, but just know there are sketches that I have not read that they have written.” He further explained, “They want to do it, and Netflix wants it, so it will happen. It’s just that they are doing this season of this HBO show. They’ve got to wrap that up, and then, I’m assuming, they’ll switch gears back to it.”

When will I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson return to Netflix?

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson premiered its third season in Spring 2023. While the season was well-received among critics and fans, earning a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix has not publicly confirmed a fourth season of the series which left many to speculate. However, Schaffer’s comments are promising for those eager to see more from the series. It’s unknown when The Chair Company is expected to debut on HBO, or how far along the duo are on that series, but it’s seems clear now that they’ll return to the hit Netflix series after The Chair Company‘s first season debuts.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson first premiered on Netflix in 2019. The first season of the sketch comedy series earned an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second season earning a rare 100% rating. The sketch comedy series features Tim Robinson and his guests spending each segment driving someone to the point of needing–or desperately wanting–to leave. The series has also featured Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Conner O’Malley, Brandon Wardell, Will Forte, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Although Netflix is notorious for not release streaming date, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has reportedly maintained a consistent performer for the streaming platform. Parrot Analytics has reported that the series has seen an increased demand in popularity over the past month, an impressive feat considering the show hasn’t released new episodes in two years, possibly triggered by Robinson’s leading role in the film Friendship, which opened in May.

In addition to his comedy in I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson has voiced characters in projects such as Digman!, Hamster & Gretel, Invincible, and the video game High on Life. He has also starred in the television series Detroiters, and appeared on Saturday Night Live. The first three seasons of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.