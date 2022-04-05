Beloved AMC Series Adds New Episodes to Netflix Ahead of Final Season Premiere

The two biggest AMC original series are getting ready to come to an end. The Walking Dead is on the second of its three-part final season, with the last batch of episodes arriving in the fall. Better Call Saul, the acclaimed prequel to Breaking Bad, is debuting its very last season on April 18th. Both shows have utilized Netflix as a streaming home for quite some time and it just got a lot easier for subscribers to catch up on the latter before it comes to an end.
On Monday, just two weeks before Better Call Saul‘s final season arrived, Netflix added the penultimate season of the series to its lineup. The fifth season of the series aired on AMC two years ago, so folks who have been watching the show on Netflix have been waiting quite a while to catch up. Fortunately, that wait is now over.
The official Better Call Saul Twitter account made sure fans were in the know about the arrival of Season 5 on Netflix. The account shared a poster for Better Call Saul with the Netflix announcement as well as the final season premiere date. In the center of the poster, Gus Fring sits ominously at a table with Mike standing behind him.
Better Call Saul Season 5 was the only addition to Netflix’s lineup on Monday, but the streamer kicked off the weekend with quite a few new arrivals on Friday, April 1st. Here’s a full list of titles that were added to Netflix at the start of the month:
