Beloved AMC Series Adds New Episodes to Netflix Ahead of Final Season Premiere

The two biggest AMC original series are getting ready to come to an end. The Walking Dead is on the second of its three-part final season, with the last batch of episodes arriving in the fall. Better Call Saul, the acclaimed prequel to Breaking Bad, is debuting its very last season on April 18th. Both shows have utilized Netflix as a streaming home for quite some time and it just got a lot easier for subscribers to catch up on the latter before it comes to an end.

On Monday, just two weeks before Better Call Saul‘s final season arrived, Netflix added the penultimate season of the series to its lineup. The fifth season of the series aired on AMC two years ago, so folks who have been watching the show on Netflix have been waiting quite a while to catch up. Fortunately, that wait is now over.

The official Better Call Saul Twitter account made sure fans were in the know about the arrival of Season 5 on Netflix. The account shared a poster for Better Call Saul with the Netflix announcement as well as the final season premiere date. In the center of the poster, Gus Fring sits ominously at a table with Mike standing behind him.

Better Call Saul Season 5 was the only addition to Netflix’s lineup on Monday, but the streamer kicked off the weekend with quite a few new arrivals on Friday, April 1st. Here’s a full list of titles that were added to Netflix at the start of the month:

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Are you looking forward to the final season of Better Call Saul? Will you be binging through the series now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!