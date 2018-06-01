Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ Animated Series Hits Puberty With Funko Pop Figures

Netflix’s Big Mouth animated series from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett is a no-holds-barred coming-of-age story about the trials and tribulations of puberty. Basically, It captures your sexual awakening in every disgusting and horrifying detail – only with more hormone monsters. Now the show has been given Funko’s Pop figure treatment, which is a clear sign that a fandom is growing up.

You can pre-order the figures in the Big Mouth Funko lineup below with shipping slated for. You know, just in case you want something on your desk that will provide you with a daily reminder of the fun changes your body went through in 7th grade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Big Mouth Andrew Pop! Vinyl Figure #682

• Big Mouth Nick Pop! Vinyl Figure #683

• Big Mouth Hormone Monster Pop! Vinyl Figure #684

• Big Mouth Hormone Monstress Pop! Vinyl Figure #685

• Big Mouth Hormone Monsters SuperCute Plush Display Case

Speaking of things you may have experienced in 7th grade getting their own Funko Pop figures, Remember Gargoyles? The show about ancient stone creatures that come to life at night and protect modern-day New York City ran for only a few seasons, but that was enough to earn it a solid cult classic status. If you’re a die-hard fan of the show, prepare for a delightful dose of nostalgia courtesy of Funko. They recently dropped a big wave of Gargoyles Pop figures and keychains!

The collection includes the Wyvern Clan leader known as Goliath, rookery brothers Lexington, Brooklyn, and Broadway, the immortal gargoyle Demona, and the gargoyle beast Bronx. Goliath and Demona are also available as Pop Keychains. The entire standard lineup of Disney Gargoyles Funko Pop products is available to pre-order right here, right now with shipping slated for August. Secure them while you can because these will definitely be popular.

As far as exclusives go, look for a stone Pop 2-pack of Hudson and Bronx at FYE, a stone Demona Pop at Hot Topic, and a stone Goliath Pop at Target in July. A keychain version of stone Demona will also be available at Hot Topic in the same time frame.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.