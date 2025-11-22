Netflix Cancels Major Animated Shows (Including One From Zack Snyder)

Netflix has seen some serious success in the world of animation in recent years, with both Western and Eastern releases. Original anime series like Sakamoto Days, Baki Hanma, Beastars, and more continue to strike it big, with original American animated series like Devil May Cry, Castlevania, Bojack Horseman, and Haunted Hotel doing the same. These big successes don’t mean that every animated series is safe from cancellation, however, as the streaming service has reportedly axed some major properties. Shockingly enough, one of said properties comes from legendary filmmaker Zack Snyder.

In a recent report from the outlet What’s On Netflix, it was revealed that Twilight of the Gods, Exploding Kittens, and Good Times have been cancelled. Each series will only have one season to its name, as the streaming service has seemingly shot down the idea that any of these projects will return for a second season. All three of these series premiered in 2024, and since there had been no word on the shows making a comeback ever since, many fans were already resigned to the shows not making a comeback. Perhaps the most surprising cancellation was the show focusing on Norse mythology, aka Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods, and though the creators had hinted at the possibility of a second season in the past, it also works as a standalone series with its initial episodes.

The Twilight of Netflix Animation

Zack Snyder has created quite a few major projects for Netflix, but unfortunately, said projects have mostly been cut short from their original plans. On top of Twilight of the Gods ending after its first season, the Rebel Moon film franchise also has no plans to continue in the future following its first two entries. Snyder had also created the live-action zombie affair, Army of the Dead, which had received a prequel film that involved none of the undead in Army of Thieves. While Snyder still has some projects in the works, it seems as though his time with the world fo animation has been put on pause.

As for Good Times and Exploding Kittens, the former ran into quite some controversy thanks to the resounding negative reviews it received. While the latter series, based on the card game of the same name, scored a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the former sits at “10%” on the review aggregator site. A property receiving critical acclaim seemingly doesn’t mean that it is guaranteed a future on the streaming service, as overall viewership apparently remains the name of the game.

Netflix has plenty of big animated series set to arrive in 2026 to pick up the slack from these cancellations, however. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be the first animated spin-off from the wildly popular series, while Devil May Cry will return for its second season. On top of these projects, the streaming service is also releasing an original animated series from a storyboard artist on The Amazing World of Gumball in Living The Dream.

