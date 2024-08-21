Netflix’s Twilight of the Gods Drops Its Most NSFW Trailer Yet: Watch

Zack Snyder might be best known for his take on the DC Cinematic Universe, Army of The Dead, 300, and many other major projects, the filmmaker is diving into the world of animation this fall. Twilight of The Gods will feature Snyder’s take on the likes of Thor, Loki, and Odin in an animated series that appears to be anything but mild. In a new trailer for the series that is arriving on September 19th next month, the Snyder production proves that it is more than willing to get its hands dirty and has plenty of gore and nudity to prove it.

As it stands, Twilight of the Gods’ voice cast confirms that John Noble will play Odin, Paterson Joseph will play Loki, Corey Still will play Hrafnkel, Jamie Chung will play Hel, Jamie Clayton will play The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju will play Andvari, Lauren Cohan will play Inge, Peter Stormare will play Ulfr, Pilou Asbæk will play Thor, Rahul Kohli will play Egill, and Stuart Martin will play Leif. As can be seen from the trailer below, this take on the norse gods will be far different from those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Twilight of The Gods’ NSFW Trailer

Zack Snyder has had some big projects with Netflix as of late. Most recently, the legendary director released two Rebel Moon films and had previously created a zombie film that put a new spin on the undead in Army of The Dead. Set to release eight episodes, Twilight of The Gods might just be Netflix’s next big thing in the animation game.

If you want to learn more about the new twisted take on norse mythology, here’s how Netflix describes Zack Snyder’s Twilight of The Gods, “Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.”

Want to see which gods make it out of the Netflix series alive?