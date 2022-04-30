Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

✖

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.

The first show to go is Dino Daycare, which was created by Jeff King. The series was announced in 2020 as part of the first slate of animated shows from Ada Twist, Scientist and Doc McStuffins' executive producer Chris Nee. Netflix has also chosen not to move forward with Boons and Curses, a South Asian-inspired adventure. The Hollywood Reporter says "creative impasses on each show led to the decision to scrap them."

Dino Daycare was set to take place in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct and a 6-year-old boy helps out at a nursery for baby dinos of all shapes and sizes." Hard day for a beautiful show deep into production," Nee tweeted. "So much love to Jeff King and the incredible Dino Daycare crew. I have no doubt it will find a new home. But right now, hard."

Boons and Curses was created by Jaydeep Hasrajani (the 2016 Powerpuff Girls) and was supposed to debut on Netflix next year. The story was set to center on a young warrior that's been cursed into butter who takes on an evil ruler. The show was originally announced as part of a line-up that was set to feature Asian American creators and protagonists.

Last week, it was revealed that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year. This is the first time Netflix has lost subscribers since 2011. Hours after revealing the loss, stocks of the streaming platform started to decline in a big way. Netflix ended up losing over $54 billion in market capitalization overnight, which marks one of the biggest single-day plummets in the history of the market. The stock ($NFLX) sank throughout the day on Wednesday, losing some 35 points to close at $226.19 per share. Now, there's a lot of talk about big changes for Netflix, including an ad-supported tier. However, it was reported earlier this week that the platform intends to keep its current binge model.

Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix's big changes.