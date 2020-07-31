Netflix Has Over 60 Superhero Shows To Stream
As the world devours the second season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, freshly released on the streaming platform, it's worth noting that this Dark Horse adaptation isn't the only superhero show on the service. Since everyone continues to look for entertainment in quarantine, it's worth noting that there are over sixty superhero shows to watch on Netflix. These range from their Marvel originals like Daredevil and The Punisher, licensed titles like Arrow and Supergirl, and over twenty different Power Rangers series. What's on Netflix has a firm breakdown of seasons, minutes, and episodes but you can see the full list below.
This list will no doubt continue to grow on the platform though as they're already in the process of developing a slate of new content being created based on the comic book works of Mark Millar. Netflix previously purchased Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld which came with the rights to many of his properties (except for Kingsman and Kick-Ass) and allowed for him to create all-new comics that would be in a pipeline immediately to Netflix.
The first of these is Jupiter’s Legacy which has already shot its first season. Comics including Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter are also in development as feature films at Netflix in addition to an animated series of Supercrooks. The first original title Millar debuted under his Netflix deal, The Magic Order, is also being produced as a series for the streaming service with Aquaman director James Wan attached.
Daredevil (Netflix Original)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)
Iron Fist (Netflix Original)
Jessica Jones
Johnny Test (Netflix Original)
Luke Cage (Netflix Original)
Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Mini force X
Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir
One-Punch Man
PJ Masks
Power Rangers: Beast Morphers
Power Rangers: Dino Charge
Power Rangers: Dino Thunder
Power Rangers: In Space
Power Rangers: Jungle Fury
Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue
Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy
Power Rangers: Megaforce
Power Rangers: Mystic Force
Power Rangers: Ninja Steel
Power Rangers: Ninja Storm
Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive
Power Rangers: RPM
Power Rangers: SPD
Power Rangers: Super Megaforce
Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel
Power Rangers: Super Samurai
Power Rangers: Time Force
Power Rangers: Turbo
Power Rangers: Wild Force
Power Rangers: Zeo
Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
Reboot: The Guardian Code
Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters
Super Drags (Netflix Original)
Supergirl
The Defenders (Netflix Original)
The Flash
The Magicians
The Neighbor (Netflix Original)
The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix Original)
The Protector (Netflix Original)
The Punisher (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original)
Transformers: Cyberverse
Transformers: Prime
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.