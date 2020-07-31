Netflix Has Over 60 Superhero Shows To Stream

By Spencer Perry

As the world devours the second season of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, freshly released on the streaming platform, it's worth noting that this Dark Horse adaptation isn't the only superhero show on the service. Since everyone continues to look for entertainment in quarantine, it's worth noting that there are over sixty superhero shows to watch on Netflix. These range from their Marvel originals like Daredevil and The Punisher, licensed titles like Arrow and Supergirl, and over twenty different Power Rangers series. What's on Netflix has a firm breakdown of seasons, minutes, and episodes but you can see the full list below.

This list will no doubt continue to grow on the platform though as they're already in the process of developing a slate of new content being created based on the comic book works of Mark Millar. Netflix previously purchased Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld which came with the rights to many of his properties (except for Kingsman and Kick-Ass) and allowed for him to create all-new comics that would be in a pipeline immediately to Netflix.

The first of these is Jupiter’s Legacy which has already shot its first season. Comics including Empress, Huck, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter are also in development as feature films at Netflix in addition to an animated series of Supercrooks. The first original title Millar debuted under his Netflix deal, The Magic Order, is also being produced as a series for the streaming service with Aquaman director James Wan attached.

Arrow

Atomic Puppet

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ben 10

Black Lightning

Daredevil (Netflix Original)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

I Am Not Okay with This (Netflix Original)

Iron Fist (Netflix Original)

Jessica Jones

Johnny Test (Netflix Original)

Luke Cage (Netflix Original)

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Mini force X

Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir

One-Punch Man

PJ Masks

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers

Power Rangers: Dino Charge

Power Rangers: Dino Thunder

Power Rangers: In Space

Power Rangers: Jungle Fury

Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy

Power Rangers: Megaforce

Power Rangers: Mystic Force

Power Rangers: Ninja Steel

Power Rangers: Ninja Storm

Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive

Power Rangers: RPM

Power Rangers: SPD

Power Rangers: Super Megaforce

Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel

Power Rangers: Super Samurai

Power Rangers: Time Force

Power Rangers: Turbo

Power Rangers: Wild Force

Power Rangers: Zeo

Raising Dion (Netflix Original)

Reboot: The Guardian Code

Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters

Super Drags (Netflix Original)

Supergirl

The Defenders (Netflix Original)

The Flash

The Magicians

The Neighbor (Netflix Original)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix Original)

The Protector (Netflix Original)

The Punisher (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original)

Transformers: Cyberverse

Transformers: Prime

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Netflix Original)

Ultraman (Netflix Original)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

