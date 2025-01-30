Netflix and Jazwares Team Up for Live-Action and Animated Stranger Things Toyline

Play video

Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming fifth season, but that’s not the only thing fans of the franchise have to look forward to. Today Netflix announced a new partnership with Jazwares, which will see the creation of a brand-new Stranger Things product collection that includes action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush, costumes, pet toys, and more based on the hit Stranger Things franchise. This is the first global master licensing agreement for Netflix and Stranger Things, and the agreement will include products based on the live-action series as well as the upcoming animated series spinoff that’s currently in development.

“After our Squishmallows x Stranger Things collection launched with massive fanfare, we knew we wanted to continue working with Netflix and raise our collaboration to the next level,” said Judd Karofsky, Executive Vice President at Jazwares. “Knowing how influential and passionate the Stranger Things fandom is, we’re ready to team up with Netflix to bring fans a full line of products that will allow them to engage with the franchise like never before with authentically detailed figures, playsets, costumes, and more. As we all eagerly await the show’s final season and the brand-new animated series, we know fans are going to love our exceptional lineup.”

“Stranger Things has made an indelible mark as a cultural phenomenon, transcending the screen and shaping global trends through ‘80s nostalgia, music, food, fashion, and more,” said Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products, Netflix. “Coming together with Jazwares to create the franchise’s first expansive toy line was a natural next step in giving fans around the world new ways to immerse themselves in the universe with the authenticity and storytelling elements they love.”

Jazwares is already home to one of the most popular toylines in the market with their plush Squishmallows, and they are also home to big franchise toylines that include AEW, Pokemon, Hello Kitty and Friends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, just to name a few. The Squishmallows Stranger Things crossover hopefully means we’ll see more crossovers within Jazwares’ other brands, and here’s the official rundown on everything that’s being worked on right now for the new partnership.

Figures: Bold, detailed, and fully articulated action figures in a variety of styles, scales, and collectibility. Jazwares’ accessorized collectibles are ready to fight off the Demogorgons while inspiring a whole new dimension of play.

Playsets and Environmental Sets: Dive into epic worlds crafted with precision and detail, perfect for every collection. Whether packed with features, accessories, vehicles, or figures, these playsets will authentically elevate Stranger Things play.

Toy Vehicles: From show-inspired vehicles to daring BMX bicycles, these action-packed rides come in a variety of designs — some with features, some with figures, and some with extra accessories to amp up the adventure! Plus, radio-controlled options for a next-level experience.

Plush: From feature-packed and co-branded plush of every size to iconic characters like the already-released Squishmallows x Stranger Things line, these plush figures are set to bring style to any sci-fi collection.

Costumes and Accessories: Stranger Things costumes are crafted for fans of all ages and are perfect for any occasion, from Halloween dress-up to everyday cosplay — even pets can join in with character and show-inspired costumes!

Costumes and Dress-Up Toys: Step into the Upside Down with a variety of premium costumes and role-play toys (in North America)— ready for fans to add their own dress-up twist.

Pet Toys and Accessories: Style your pets with a curated selection of toys and gear. From wearables to interactive toys, licking mats, beds, and even walking essentials like leashes and collars.

Are you excited for Stranger Things and Jazwares’ new partnership? You can talk all things toys and Stranger Things with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!