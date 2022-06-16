New Melissa McCarthy Series Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Despite there being very little advertising or fanfare about it, Netflix actually debuted a brand new original series starring Melissa McCarthy this week. God' Favorite Idiot, an eight-episode comedy series, was released on Netflix in its entirety on Wednesday morning. Even though there wasn't a lot of conversation about God's Favorite Idiot, a new project with McCarthy in the lead role is always going to garner a decent amount of attention. The Netflix Top 10 certainly reflects that.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list shows God's Favorite Idiot making some waves in its first day on the service. The daily rankings have the series as the fourth-most popular show on the whole site, passing by the likes of Peaky Blinders, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Ozark.

McCarthy stars in God's Favorite Idiot alongside husband and collaborator Ben Falcone, who also created the series. The story follows an unexpected person chosen to fight in the ultimate battle of good vs. evil.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!