Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 23rd)

The weekend has arrived and, for a lot of folks, that means a couple days of relaxation are ahead. If you’re one of those people, and you’ve got a Netflix subscription, the weekend usually brings some new movies and shows to add to your watchlist. This weekend will bring just that, but there aren’t nearly as many new or notable arrivals as other recent weekends.

Thursday, August 22nd and Friday, August 23rd are the only days this weekend that will see new movies and shows added to Netflix’s lineup — and both of those days are pretty light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday morning, a handful of titles were added to Netflix in the United States, and that list included a new feature film in the Sailor Moon universe.

Friday, which is usually Netflix’s biggest day for new arrivals in a given week, actually only has two scheduled additions. The most notable of the two, at least here in North America, is the comedy film Incoming. There hasn’t been much press about the high school party comedy, but it was written and directed by Dave and John Chernin. That duo is best known for their work as writers and executive producers on the wildly beloved comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s Netflix additions below!

Thursday, August 22nd

Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun – but the past catches up to her.

GG Precinct (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer’s deadly puzzles.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

One by one, Sailor Moon’s friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough.

Friday, August 23rd

Incoming — NETFLIX FILM

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor – or else his family will suffer the consequences.