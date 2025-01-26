Everything Being Added to Netflix This Week (January 26th)

We’re at the start of a brand new week, which means a whole new week of Netflix additions is in store. Six of the next seven days are going to have new titles hitting Netflix, a trend that started early on Sunday morning with the arrival of acclaimed dramedy You Hurt My Feelings.

The biggest new additions this week won’t be on Netflix for a few more days, though. Thursday, January 30th marks the return of not one, but two popular Netflix originals for their second seasons. That day will see both Mo and The Recruit back for their sophomore efforts.

You can check out the full rundown of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Sunday, January 26th

You Hurt My Feelings

Tuesday, January 28th

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life, Liza Treyger holds nothing back in her debut special.

Wednesday, January 29th

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

New coaches and fresh players have shaken up European rugby. As the whistle blows for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship, it’s anyone’s to win.

Thursday, January 30th

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate to return to his family, Mo juggles asylum troubles and side hustles as his relationship with Maria is threatened by an unruly rival.

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Friday, January 31st

Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her family for an experimental treatment. Based on a real story.

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

A mysterious message leads journalist Miren Rojo to investigate the link between a girl’s murder, an old disappearance and an elitist school in Málaga.

Saturday, February 1st

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.