New 91% Rated Sitcom Is an Instant Streaming Hit

When Netflix jumped into the lane of original programming, there were a lot of doubts about whether a streamer could even break into an industry dominated by the traditional studio system. It may have taken several decades, but Netflix has not only been able to release big hit movies and TV shows through its platform – it’s become the top platform audiences look to for big buzzworthy new releases. As of writing this, Netflix has just launched a new television sitcom that is skyrocketing to the top of the streaming charts – just like we told you it would!

The new series Leanne premiered on Netflix on July 31st, and has quickly jumped into the Top 10 TV shows on the streaming platform. At the time of writing this, a week after the premiere (August 6th), Leanne is sitting at no. 7 on the Netflix TV rankings. The series also holds an 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is Netflix’s Leanne All About?

The TV show Leanne is a vehicle for real-life comedienne Leanne Morgan, who has catapulted to widespread fame in the last few years. In the fictional reality of the show, Morgan plays, “A grandmother’s life is upended when her husband leaves her after 33 years of marriage. She navigates this new chapter with the help of her family, grace, dignity, and jello salad.”

While the show is fictional, it does reflect many of the same regional sensibilities that Morgan actually grew up in or experienced in her life. Her standup comedy is centered around her persona as a working mom in the south. She was born and raised in rural Tennessee towns, and was married at 21 only to find out it was a toxic and abusive situation. She remarried at 26, and unlike in the show, she is still with her second husband to this day. It was while working as a door-to-door saleswoman that she began using jokes and humor to help her makes sales. Her clients thought she was so funny that she was eventually pushed into doing standup comedy gigs. The gigs led to a 2023 YouTube special that generated 5 million views; that led to a 2024 Netflix comedy special, I’m Every Woman, which broke into the Top 10 for comedy. Now in 2025, the Leanne sitcom is looking like the next big successful notch on Morgan’s belt.

Leanne co-stars Kristen Johnston (3rd Rock From the Sun), Celia Weston (Junebug, Observe and Report), Blake Clark (Home Improvement), Ryan Stiles (The Drew Carey Show), Graham Rogers (Revolution), with Tim Daly (Wings), Jayma Mays (Glee) and Blake Gibbons (General Hospital) all showing up in recurring roles. As you can see, that’s an ensemble gathered from some of the most successful comedy shows ever, with TV sitcom guru Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men) co-creating the series along with Morgan and Susan McMartin.

Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Netflix

Currently these are the top 10 TV shows on Netflix:

Untamed The Hunting Wives Amy Bradley Is Missing Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes The Sandman (Season 2) Wednesday (Season 1) Leanne WWE Raw WWE Unreal: A Documentary Series Ms. Rachel

Leanne is now streaming on Netflix.