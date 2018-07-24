Netflix Reportedly Removing Original Series ‘The Killing’ in August

Netflix is reportedly removing every episode of The Killing, including the final season produced by the streamer.

Last week, Whats-on-Netflix included The Killing as one of the shows leaving on Aug. 1. If that is the case, it would be a rare move for a company that keeps its in-house produced projects available at all times. Even cancelled shows like Hemlock Grove and Everything Sucks! remain available to stream.

ComicBook.com has contacted Netflix to confirm The Killing‘s removal and will provide an update.

The Killing originally ran on AMC for two seasons from 2011 to 2012 before it was cancelled for the first time. The show was brought back for a third season, which aired in 2013. AMC cancelled it a second time before Netflix stepped in and agreed to renew it. The fourth season has been available since Aug. 1, 2014. There were no plans to continue the show beyond season five, and season four only included six episodes.

The crime drama is based on a Danish series created by Søren Sveistrup, and developed for U.S. TV by Veena Sud. It starred Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman as detectives in Seattle.

Initially, the series earned critical acclaim, with the detailed investigation of Rosie Larsen’s murder at the center. But as the season went on, critics and audiences became less impressed and many felt burned by a season finale that ended without finding the killer.

The crime was eventually solved in the second season, and the third season picked up a year later with a different case at the center. In season four, the detectives investigated another murder while their past decisions came under scrutiny.

“The way I end the season, there is no possibility of us continuing the story of Linden and Holder. This is the end game, and this is how it was envisioned from the beginning — that it will end this way. I believe there is no more story to tell after this. We truly end their story at the end of this season. So no, I don’t think there’s any more to tell,” Sud told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014.

The first season picked up several Emmy nominations, including one for Patty Jenkins, who directed the pilot. It was a major turning point in her career, earning her the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing – Drama Series. Several years later, she was chosen to direct Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman and is now making the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

Since the series ended, Enos has appeared in Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and will star in Neil Gaiman’s upcoming Amazon series Good Omens. She also stars in Gus Van Sant’s new film, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.

As for Kinneman, he starred in Suicide Squad as Rick Flag and played Governor Will Conway on House of Cards. He also starred in Netflix’s Altered Carbon.

