Netflix’s Best Sci-fi Show Isn’t Stranger Things

While Stranger Things has routinely received critical acclaim, popularity has dipped slightly as the series has progressed. The release of the upcoming fifth and final season is expected to be yet another revolutionary moment for Netflix, and Stranger Things is arguably the strongest sci-fi series on Netflix, but amid some complaints that the story has become stale in the nine years since it’s premiere, we’re reminded of a different Netflix sci-fi series that never felt overdone.

Despite being cancelled by the streaming platform after only two seasons, one series has cemented an important place in Netflix’s science fiction category that rivals even the behemoth that is Stranger Things. The Duffer brothers’ coming-of-age horror/fantasy tale debuted on Netflix in 2016 and has since attracted record viewership, but the 1980s-set nostalgic horror series may have capitalized on the success of previous sci-fi shows on the platform. This includes the likes of The OA, Dark, and, more recently, Katla, 3 Body Problem, Black Mirror, and more.

Why Sense8 Is Still the Best Sci-Fi Show On Netflix

Debuting a year prior to Stranger Things, Sense8 set the stage for sci-fi to get a true renaissance on the platform. Developed by the Wachowskis (The Matrix, V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas) and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5, Changeling, World War Z), Sense8 introduced a unique premise driven by its vibrant and varying characters who spanned the globe, while exploring complex, relevant, and poignant themes. It’s a shame Sense8 didn’t get more attention during its release.

Sense8 focused on eight core characters across the entire planet who are reborn as homo-sensorium, aka sensates, an evolved species of human who can communicate telepathically and share emotions, memories, and skills. The core “Cluster” sparks a revolution against the villainous sensate hunter, Whispers (Terrence Mann), and his Biologic Preservation Organization, which wants to capture them and harness their mental and emotional connections to give Whispers a form of immortality. The sci-fi backdrop of Sense8 is secondary, however, as the show’s characters take center-stage.

Being connected forces the sensates to examine different world views from their own, including religious beliefs, sexual preferences, gender identities, and personalities. They all embrace this remarkable change, which contributes to some incredibly beautiful, heartfelt, and powerful moments throughout the series’ two seasons. Stunning visuals and a thought-provoking soundtrack made Sense8 even more enjoyable, and its exploration of hard-hitting themes – which are still paramount in today’s society – and strong performances from the whole cast arguably make it Netflix’s best sci-fi series yet.

Stranger Things Got the Treatment Sense8 Deserved

Unfortunately, despite being such a brilliant show, written perfectly with a strong cast and an approachable, world-reaching narrative, Sense8 didn’t garner a big enough audience to make up for its huge budget. After Sense8 Season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger, Netflix cancelled the series, leaving the fate of the now-united sensates and Whispers uncertain. Had this happened to Stranger Things after its sophomore season, we would have been left with the tease of the Mind Flayer watching over Hawkins in the Upside Down, with no idea what it means or what comes next. Sense8 deserved more time.

Following Sense8’s cancellation, the show’s passionate fanbase started an immense campaign using the #RenewSense8 hashtag to try to convince Netflix to bring the show back. The massive response to Sense8 being cancelled spurred Netflix to confirm the development of a two-hour-long special that would act as the series’ official finale, which was released on June 8, 2018. This special, “Amor Vincit Omnia,” which translates to “Love Conquers All,” wrapped up the show’s entire storyline effectively, albeit feeling a little rushed, but it’s still a shame the series didn’t get to continue with more full seasons.

Stranger Things has been given the treatment that Sense8 fans wish their favorite series had been given. Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 26, 2025, bringing us back to Hawkins in the wake of Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) attacks and rifts to the Upside Down opening in the town. It’s lucky that Netflix didn’t cancel Stranger Things prematurely, as the platform has done to many other innovative and exciting sci-fi shows, like Sense8. Nevertheless, Sense8’s timelessness and continued relevance mean it would be easy for new viewers to experience the series’ magic.

