Netflix Subscribers Can’t Get Over “Criminal” Cancellation of Its “Best Show”

Netflix subscribers are upset over the “criminal” cancellation of what they say was the “best show” on Netflix. This is a big claim about the now cancelled Netflix series, but it is backed by its very impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, while it appears to be a fan favorite, and while it earned glowing reviews with critics, it wasn’t enough to green light the Netflix series for a third season. The unexpected cancellation left Netflix subscribers on a cliffhanger though, which they are not happy about.

Between the new price hike and the underwhelming lineup of February additions, Netflix subscribers aren’t exactly in the most celebratory mood at the moment. And this is reflected on the Netflix Reddit page where several of the top posts are not praising or celebrating the streaming service, but condemning it. To this end, one of the top posts of the last two weeks is a post bringing up the unsanctimonious cancellation of a popular. original Netflix series. The cancellation was made all the way back in 2023, yet Netflix subscribers are still angry about. And considering the popularity of the post, many subscribers are still angry about it.

The Netflix series in question is psychological crime thriller Mindhunter from the mind of Joe Penhall, who is known for works Blue/Orange and Sunny Afternoon, but perhaps best known for the Netflix original series. And that’s because it was high quality and popular, but like many Netflix series it didn’t last very long. It was cancelled after two seasons over budget concerns and other common production issues, and fans of it still can’t believe it.

“It is criminal that Mindhunter did not get a 3rd season,” reads the aforementioned Reddit post. “Absolutely criminal. I’m aware of the cost of making the show and the low viewership at the beginning but now there is no reason not to make one season and finish up what I consider to be Netflix’s best show by a long shot.”

“100%. They just left us hanging,” reads the most popular comment on the post. “Unbelievable Netflix didn’t pick this one up for at least one more season. Definitely one of their shows that deserve it.,” adds a second comment.

Unfortunately, after all this time, there is absolutely no chance the show is going to return for a third season. Not only does Netflix not appear interested in the slightest, but all of the talent involved — some of which is in high demand — has moved on to new projects.

