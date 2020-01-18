Netflix’s Space Force Unveils Uniforms After Real-Life Ones Go Viral

The first uniforms for the United States Space Force have gone viral this weekend after many Twitter users have pointed out the absurdity of using regular woodland camouflage in space. Riding the coattails of the viral tweet, Netflix‘s Space Force unveiled the uniforms their fictional version of the military branch will be using in the show and if we’re being frank, they’re perfect.

Instead of using the greens and browns of the real-life woodland camo, the Space Force fatigues use a material that’s patterned after the surface of the moon, craters and all. The show comes from 3 Arts Entertainment and features Steve Carell in a starring role. The Office alum will also executive produce alongside The Office (U.S.) creator Greg Daniels and Howard Klein.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what we’re using. They’ll never see us coming! pic.twitter.com/w4UZI4Zy1D — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 18, 2020

The show will be a workplace comedy in the vein of The Office, featuring Carell as General Mar R. Naird. Castmates joining the main cast alongside Carell include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome. An initial teaser released by Netflix teased the premise of the show saying, “On June 18, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the Unites States Armed Forces. The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘reform other space-related tasks’… or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

The real-life United States Space Force was founded on December 20, 2019 as the sixth branch of the United States military. According to the law that passed to form the outfit — the United States Space Force Act — the duties of the Space Force include protecting the interests of the United States in space, deterring aggression in, from, and to space, and conducting space operations.

Space Force has yet to set a release date for the 10-episode first season.